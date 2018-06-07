XRegister
06 October 2016

07/06/2018 - 11:15 BST

Liverpool Starlet Set To Complete Rangers Move Today After Signing New Contract

 




Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria is set to complete a season-long loan move to Glasgow giants Rangers later today, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Steven Gerrard was always expected to dip into his knowledge of the Liverpool academy and try to bring young talented youngsters from the Merseyside giants to Rangers.




And it seems he is close to securing a signature from Liverpool as 20-year-old midfielder Ejaria is on the verge of joining the Glasgow giants.

Joining the Liverpool academy from Arsenal in 2014, the midfielder has impressed while coming through the ranks and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.
 


New Rangers boss Gerrard has made full use of his deep contacts at Liverpool and has managed to convince the club to loan him out the England Under-21 international this summer.  

Ejaria is in Glasgow, completing the final details of his move, and is expected to be announced as a Rangers player later today.

The midfielder has also signed a new long term contract with Liverpool ahead of his proposed move to Ibrox.

Gerrard will be hoping that the youngster makes a considerable impact during his loan stint at Rangers.
 