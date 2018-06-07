XRegister
07/06/2018 - 14:06 BST

Liverpool, Thanks For Memories – Rangers Coach’s Parting Message For Reds

 




Michael Beale has confirmed that he will be leaving his post in the Liverpool academy to join the Rangers coaching staff.

The talented young coach has been confirmed as moving north of the border to join Steven Gerrard’s staff at Rangers as first team coach and has ended his stint at Liverpool.




He had two separate spells at Liverpool and is highly regarded for the work he has done with young players on Merseyside; he even had a stint in coaching in football-mad Brazil.

Gerrard worked with Beale during his one-season stint at Liverpool Under-18s boss and has wasted little time in roping in the young coach at the start of his reign at Rangers.
 


The new Rangers first team coach thanked everyone at Liverpool for the support he received over two stints at the club and admits he is leaving the club with many good memories.  

Taking to Twitter, Beale said: “I am delighted to be joining Rangers as first team coach.

“The start of a fantastic journey.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone associated with Liverpool for the huge memories and friendships gained over two periods with the club.”

Other than Beale, Gerrard has roped in Gary McAllister as his assistant manager, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom as technical coach and head of high performance respectively.

Colin Stewart will continue as Rangers goalkeeping coach.
 