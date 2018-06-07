XRegister
07/06/2018 - 11:12 BST

Manchester United Keep Tabs On Alex Sandro As Juventus Offer New Deal

 




Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Alex Sandro, who has received an offer of a new contract from Juventus.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer but his future at the club remains under a cloud as the Italian champions are yet to receive a concrete offer.




Juventus met the player and his representatives recently and offered a new five-year contract to convince him to continue with the Bianconeri.

The Brazilian is yet to take a decision on his future and is claimed to be torn between accepting the offer from Juventus or waiting for a move to Manchester United.
 


And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have continued to keep tabs on Sandro and are closely following developments surrounding him in Turin.  

The Premier League giants are still interested in signing the Brazilian, but are yet to table a concrete offer as they continue to ponder their options at left-back this summer.

Sandro remains their priority target but at the moment Manchester United have not made a concrete move to take the full-back to Old Trafford this summer.

The defender has been offered a five-year contract worth €5m per season.
 