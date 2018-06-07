Matteo Darmian Not Keen To Accept Other Offers After Saying Yes To Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is not willing to accept other offers after saying yes to a proposed move to Juventus.



The Italian champions have been on his tail over the last few months and the defender has already given his green light to a proposed move back to Turin this summer.











However, Juventus have found it hard to negotiate a fee with Manchester United, who want a figure of around €20m, which the Bianconeri are unwilling to match at the moment.



Negotiations have slowed down because of the considerable difference between what Juventus are prepared to pay and what Manchester United are demanding.





And it has led to other clubs sniffing an opportunity to sign Darmian and Napoli have reportedly tabled a bid worth €18m for the Italian, with Roma also considering a move.

The entry of the other Italian clubs has made it a complicated deal for Juventus, but they have received a boost from the player’s camp as according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Darmian is not willing to entertain any other offers.



The former Torino defender has given his word to Juventus and despite interest from other clubs, he wants to play for the Bianconeri next season.



Juventus are expected to hold further talks with Manchester United over the next few weeks to unlock an agreement for Darmian.

