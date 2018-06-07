Maurizio Sarri Still Man For Chelsea As Blues Prepare To Press Accelerator

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are still firmly in the market to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, with the start of next week expected to be when the Blues will press the accelerator to find an agreement.



The Premier League giants are expected to sack Antonio Conte once they line up a replacement, but it has taken time for the club to move towards bringing in a new man.











Chelsea were claimed to have cooled on Sarri, who has been removed as coach of Napoli, but whose release clause of €8m will still need to be met if he is to take over at Stamford Bridge.



But the Blues are still eyeing the Italian as their first choice target, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.





While Chelsea have Laurent Blanc in mind, the Frenchman is claimed to be second choice behind Sarri.