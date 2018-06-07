Monaco Showing Interest In Sunderland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 heavyweights Monaco have joined the chase for Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri.



The Tunisia international spent the recently concluded season on loan in France with Rennes and impressed as the club finished fifth in the Ligue 1 standings.











Rennes want to keep Khazri, while Nice, Lyon and Marseille have also been linked with the midfielder, who seems all but certain to be on the move from Sunderland this summer.



Now there is further interest in the 27-year-old as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Monaco are now interested in signing Khazri.





Khazri has admitted that he would love to play Champions League football and Monaco, who finished second in Ligue 1 this season, would be able to offer the Tunisian the chance.