07/06/2018 - 17:42 BST

Monaco Showing Interest In Sunderland Star

 




Ligue 1 heavyweights Monaco have joined the chase for Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri. 

The Tunisia international spent the recently concluded season on loan in France with Rennes and impressed as the club finished fifth in the Ligue 1 standings.




Rennes want to keep Khazri, while Nice, Lyon and Marseille have also been linked with the midfielder, who seems all but certain to be on the move from Sunderland this summer.

Now there is further interest in the 27-year-old as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Monaco are now interested in signing Khazri.
 


Khazri has admitted that he would love to play Champions League football and Monaco, who finished second in Ligue 1 this season, would be able to offer the Tunisian the chance.

The midfielder's loan at Rennes officially ends on 30th June and following the World Cup he will be expected back at Sunderland.

But with Sunderland having been relegated to England's third tier, Khazri is likely to seal a move away from the Stadium of Light.
 