Nabil Fekir Booked In For Liverpool Medical On Friday

Nabil Fekir is to undergo a medical with Liverpool on Friday after the Reds thrashed out a fee with Lyon for his services.



It appeared Liverpool would have to wait to sign Fekir after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Thursday that he did not expect the attacking midfielder to be sold before the World Cup.











But Liverpool have dug deep and agreed a fee with Lyon, with the Reds reportedly paying an initial £48m to take him to Anfield.



Things are moving quickly and, according to Sky Italia, Fekir will have his medical checks with Liverpool on Friday.





Liverpool want to wrap up the deal as quickly as possible and announce Fekir's arrival over the course of the weekend.