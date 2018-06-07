XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/06/2018 - 22:51 BST

Nabil Fekir Booked In For Liverpool Medical On Friday

 




Nabil Fekir is to undergo a medical with Liverpool on Friday after the Reds thrashed out a fee with Lyon for his services. 

It appeared Liverpool would have to wait to sign Fekir after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Thursday that he did not expect the attacking midfielder to be sold before the World Cup.




But Liverpool have dug deep and agreed a fee with Lyon, with the Reds reportedly paying an initial £48m to take him to Anfield.

Things are moving quickly and, according to Sky Italia, Fekir will have his medical checks with Liverpool on Friday.
 


Liverpool want to wrap up the deal as quickly as possible and announce Fekir's arrival over the course of the weekend.

The France international will become Liverpool's second signing of the summer after the arrival of Fabinho from Monaco.

Fekir has also drawn interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but Liverpool have been aggressive in chasing his signature.
 