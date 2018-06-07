Nabil Fekir Talks At A Standstill – Lyon President Deals Liverpool Transfer Blow

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas does not expect Liverpool target Nabil Fekir to move before the end of the World Cup.
Fekir is wanted by Liverpool, who have already failed with an offer to sign him and are scrambling to put a deal in place before he heads to Russia with the France squad.
The Premier League's self-imposed shortened summer transfer window means that the Reds would have less time than their European rivals to conclude a deal for Fekir following the tournament.
And Aulas does not think that an agreement will be possible before or during the World Cup, in what is a blow for Jurgen Klopp's men.
"The case is at a standstill. There is no progress at all", Aulas told reporters when asked about Fekir.
"The case will not certainly be closed during the World Cup and I do not think there will be any change before the World Cup.
"We have not set a base price because we have not discussed this yet."
Fekir has also been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with Lyon hoping yet more clubs will join the race for the attacker as they seek to realise the maximum possible price from his sale.
Aulas has also admitted that he would be happy if Fekir decides he wants to stay at Lyon and lead the club in the Champions League next season.