XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/06/2018 - 15:17 BST

Nabil Fekir Talks At A Standstill – Lyon President Deals Liverpool Transfer Blow

 




Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas does not expect Liverpool target Nabil Fekir to move before the end of the World Cup. 

Fekir is wanted by Liverpool, who have already failed with an offer to sign him and are scrambling to put a deal in place before he heads to Russia with the France squad.




The Premier League's self-imposed shortened summer transfer window means that the Reds would have less time than their European rivals to conclude a deal for Fekir following the tournament.

And Aulas does not think that an agreement will be possible before or during the World Cup, in what is a blow for Jurgen Klopp's men.
 


"The case is at a standstill. There is no progress at all", Aulas told reporters when asked about Fekir.

"The case will not certainly be closed during the World Cup and I do not think there will be any change before the World Cup.

"We have not set a base price because we have not discussed this yet."

Fekir has also been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with Lyon hoping yet more clubs will join the race for the attacker as they seek to realise the maximum possible price from his sale.

Aulas has also admitted that he would be happy if Fekir decides he wants to stay at Lyon and lead the club in the Champions League next season.
 