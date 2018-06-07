One To Watch – Leeds United Fans React To White Signing New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce has signed a new contract with the club and the Whites fans are delighted by the development.



Pearce, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Championship side, put pen to paper on a new contract on Thursday to keep him at Elland Road.











Expressing his happiness, Pearce took to Twitter to thank everyone at the club and the fans for their support towards him.



Delighted to have signed a new 4 year deal @LUFC Thankyou to everyone at the club and the fans for your support👍🏻 #lufc pic.twitter.com/giwiS7F61D — Tom Pearce (@Tompearce98) June 7, 2018

Get innnǹnnnn @Tompearce98 elated that you have signed a new contract……Thankyou 💙⚽ #MOT #LUFC 🙆🎉 xx — SUSAN SMITH 1 (@SmithLeedsUtd) June 7, 2018



Twitter user Susan Smith was left clearly elated with the 20-year-old's four-year contract, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2022, while another Twitter user simply wrote 'GET IN!'.

GET IN!! 🙌👏



This new deal with @Tompearce98 is a very good news for the future of the #lufc. Congrats Tom and I wish you all the best here!!! #mot pic.twitter.com/T2IXIQvvi8 — Benoit Godard-Falconetti (@BenoitGF9) June 7, 2018



Despite the new contract, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are still interested in buying the player. But for now Leeds United fans are clearly rejoicing, with Mark Pickering writing 'Great news with Pearce signing a 4 year deal'.



Great news with Pearce signing a 4 year deal, let's have patience & the rest will follow. These things take time if you want quality & no players will be announced until the new gaffer is in place. It'll all be worth it. #LUFC — Mark Pickering (@Markjp_85) June 7, 2018

Pearce, who was released from Everton in 2014, came up through the youth ranks at Leeds, making his debut in the recently concluded season.



His goal in a 2-1 win over Barnsley in April impressed one and all and the fans are hopeful of seeing some more, with Gabriel Sutton dubbing the youngster 'One to watch'.



Good news for #LUFC, seemed to show real promise for them towards the end of last season, especially with that goal against Barnsley. One to watch. https://t.co/29ucEJxdyu — Gabriel Sutton (@_FootbalLab) June 7, 2018

Great to see that @Tompearce98 has signed a new deal and we are actually keeping hold of our best young players! #LUFC — Liam (@LiamCannan) June 7, 2018