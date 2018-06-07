XRegister
06 October 2016

07/06/2018 - 15:28 BST

One To Watch – Leeds United Fans React To White Signing New Contract

 




Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce has signed a new contract with the club and the Whites fans are delighted by the development.

Pearce, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Championship side, put pen to paper on a new contract on Thursday to keep him at Elland Road.




Expressing his happiness, Pearce took to Twitter to thank everyone at the club and the fans for their support towards him.
 

 


Twitter user Susan Smith was left clearly elated with the 20-year-old's four-year contract, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2022, while another Twitter user simply wrote 'GET IN!'.

 

 

 


Despite the new contract, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are still interested in buying the player. But for now Leeds United fans are clearly rejoicing, with Mark Pickering writing 'Great news with Pearce signing a 4 year deal'.
 

 

Pearce, who was released from Everton in 2014, came up through the youth ranks at Leeds, making his debut in the recently concluded season.

His goal in a 2-1 win over Barnsley in April impressed one and all and the fans are hopeful of seeing some more, with Gabriel Sutton dubbing the youngster 'One to watch'.
 

 

 

 

 

 