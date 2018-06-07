Playing My Best Football Under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Australia midfielder Tom Rogic has heaped praise on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, saying that the Northern Irish manager is bring the best football of his career out of him.



Celtic had an impressive season under Rodgers as they secured an historic double treble by beating Motherwell 2-0 in the Scottish Cup final on 19th May.











Rogic has been an important part of the Celtic squad and he believes that Rodgers demands more from his players every day, which makes the Bhoys hungry for more and more success.



The 26-year-old is of the opinion that he has been playing his best football under Rodgers, but at the same time wishes keep learning and help the club achieve more in the future.





Rogic told Morning Australia: "I think working under him is very intense.