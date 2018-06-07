XRegister
07/06/2018 - 22:09 BST

Serie A Side Enter Chase For Leeds United Target

 




Bologna have moved into the race for Leeds United and Genoa target Leo Stulac. 

The midfielder is currently on the books with Serie B side Venezia and is helping the club push for promotion to Serie A; Venezia are still involved in the Serie B playoffs.




Stulac's performances for Venezia have put him on the radar on several sides, with Leeds linked with wanting to take him to England, while Genoa are admirers.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, another Serie A side have pushed into the race for Stulac, with Bologna keen.
 


Stulac, 23, has made 23 appearances for Venezia in the current campaign, scoring seven goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.

And Venezia are hoping they will be able to keep hold of Stulac, with the club's hopes likely to depend on whether they can earn promotion to Serie A.

Stulac joined Venezia in the summer of 2016.
 