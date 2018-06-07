Serie A Side Enter Chase For Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna have moved into the race for Leeds United and Genoa target Leo Stulac.



The midfielder is currently on the books with Serie B side Venezia and is helping the club push for promotion to Serie A; Venezia are still involved in the Serie B playoffs.











Stulac's performances for Venezia have put him on the radar on several sides, with Leeds linked with wanting to take him to England, while Genoa are admirers.



Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, another Serie A side have pushed into the race for Stulac, with Bologna keen.





Stulac, 23, has made 23 appearances for Venezia in the current campaign, scoring seven goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.