Smashing Signing – Rangers Fans Rejoice As Ovie Ejaria Joins On Loan

Rangers fans are celebrating the arrival of midfielder Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on loan, with the move completed after the youngster signed a new contract at Anfield.



The 20-year-old will now be under tutelage of Liverpool legend and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who is on a mission to bolster the squad at Ibrox.











Rangers fans are pleased with Gerrard landing Ejaria, with Twitter user Adam Wright clearly in a smashing mood, while Copland Streetwear welcomed Ejaria to the 'World's most successful football club'.



Welcome to Rangers, Worlds most successful football club Ovie Ejaria. We wish you the best of luck 🔴⚪️🔵 #watp pic.twitter.com/Czzo4Y5CO4 — Copland Streetwear (@coplandsw) June 7, 2018



Moohamed Salah, weighed in, claiming 'he will do quite well for us' while Dandy hoped that the new signing enjoys his stay.

Said it months ago that Rangers should sign Ejaria. Lack a little tricky player who can pick a lock in tight games! I reckon he will do quite well for us! Hope so anyway🤞🏼 #WATP — Moohamed Salah🇪🇬 (@martinf1996) June 7, 2018







@Ejaria welcome to the most successful club in the world 🔴⚪️🔵 hope you enjoy your stay #WATP — DandyInTheGhetto (@Ml19dy76) June 7, 2018

Ejaria, who joined Liverpool's academy in 2014, appeared in eight games for the Merseyside club in the 2016/17 season.



He was then sent out on loan to Sunderland where he featured in 11 games for the Black Cats. Rangers fan M, even thanked Gerrard for the 'Nice little birthday treat', while another simply welcomed him to the Rangers family.



Ovie Ejaria! Nice little birthday treat Stevie G #letsgo #WATP — M 👁 (@m_isherwood) June 7, 2018