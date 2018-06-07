XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/06/2018 - 23:32 BST

Smashing Signing – Rangers Fans Rejoice As Ovie Ejaria Joins On Loan

 




Rangers fans are celebrating the arrival of midfielder Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on loan, with the move completed after the youngster signed a new contract at Anfield.

The 20-year-old will now be under tutelage of Liverpool legend and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who is on a mission to bolster the squad at Ibrox.




Rangers fans are pleased with Gerrard landing Ejaria, with Twitter user Adam Wright clearly in a smashing mood, while Copland Streetwear welcomed Ejaria to the 'World's most successful football club'.
 

 


Moohamed Salah, weighed in, claiming 'he will do quite well for us' while Dandy hoped that the new signing enjoys his stay.

 

 

 



 

 

Ejaria, who joined Liverpool's academy in 2014, appeared in eight games for the Merseyside club in the 2016/17 season.

He was then sent out on loan to Sunderland where he featured in 11 games for the Black Cats. Rangers fan M, even thanked Gerrard for the 'Nice little birthday treat', while another simply welcomed him to the Rangers family.
 

 

 

 

 

 