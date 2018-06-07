West Ham New Boy Excited To Learn From Manuel Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





New West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has expressed his desire to get started with Manuel Pellegrini next season and is eager to learn from the former Manchester City boss.



The Hammers appointed Pellegrini in the hope of achieving improved results in the Premier League after the club parted ways with David Moyes, who guided them out of the relegation battle to 13th place last season.











Pellegrini, who is no stranger to the high level of the Premier League as he has won the title with Manchester City, made Fredericks his first signing after joining the club.



The right-back, who has signed a four-year deal with the Hammers, is well aware of Pellegrini's CV and believes that the Chilean will help West Ham end the season at the right end of the table.





The 25-year-old told the club's official website: “The club have just brought in a new manager in Manuel Pellegrini.