Wolves Move Into Pole Position For AC Milan Striker

Wolves have moved into pole position to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva and are prepared to match the Rossoneri’s financial demands.



The Serie A giants paid big money to sign the striker from FC Porto last summer but the Portuguese has struggled to adapt to life in Italy, both on and off the pitch.











The 22-year-old lost his place in the starting eleven because of a lack of goals up front and scored his first league goal for the club only in March this year.



AC Milan are considering selling the player after just one season, but are keen to recoup all the money back in order to avoid incurring any losses, especially with Financial Fair Play sanctions looming on the club.





Wolves have been keeping tabs on the player and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the newly promoted Premier League outfit are ready to pull the trigger on a deal.

It has been claimed that they are in pole positon to sign the striker and ae prepared to pay an identical fee to that AC Milan forked out for the 22-year-old last summer.



Jorge Mendes, Silva’s agent, shares close ties with the newly promoted Premier League club and is expected to play a key role if the striker agrees to a move to England.



Wolves have failed to convince Joao Cancelo to join them thus and it seems they are now diverting those funds towards signing his compatriot in Silva.

