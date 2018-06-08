XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 11:31 BST

Agent of Manchester United Linked Alex Sandro Set For Future Talks With Juventus

 




The representatives of Manchester United target Alex Sandro are set to meet Juventus to further discuss the defender’s future at the club.

The left-back has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer and Manchester United are believed to be keen on taking him to England in the coming weeks.




Jose Mourinho has identified him as a priority target for the left-back position but despite all the talk, Manchester United are yet to put a concrete offer on Juventus’ table.

The Italian champions are not actively looking to sell the player and have offered him a new five-year contract to entice him to continue with the Bianconeri.
 


Sandro is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible and according to Italian daily La Stampa, his representatives are scheduled to meet Juventus officials soon for further talks.  

His agents are expected to discuss the interest from Manchester United, but there is increasing confidence in the Juventus hierarchy that Sandro could lean towards signing the new contract on offer.

The Brazilian has two years left to run on his current deal and has been keen to leave Juventus this summer.

However, with no concrete offers from any of his suitors, Sandro is considering signing the fresh terms from the Italian champions.
 