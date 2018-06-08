Arsenal and West Ham Get Serious For Barcelona Midfielder, Contact Made

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and West Ham United are serious in their desire to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha this summer and have already contacted the Spanish giants.



Rafinha joined Italian side Inter in the January transfer window on loan with an option to buy for €35m.











Inter are keen to keep Rafinha, but have been forced to pause their efforts due to financial constraints they hope will ease later in the summer.



But the pressure may soon be on the Nerazzurri to act as, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Arsenal and West Ham are both interested in snapping Rafinha up.





It is claimed that the pair have already contacted Barcelona with the aim of opening talks to sign Rafinha.