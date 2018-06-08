Arsenal and West Ham Get Serious For Barcelona Midfielder, Contact Made

Arsenal and West Ham United are serious in their desire to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha this summer and have already contacted the Spanish giants.
Rafinha joined Italian side Inter in the January transfer window on loan with an option to buy for €35m.
Inter are keen to keep Rafinha, but have been forced to pause their efforts due to financial constraints they hope will ease later in the summer.
But the pressure may soon be on the Nerazzurri to act as, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Arsenal and West Ham are both interested in snapping Rafinha up.
It is claimed that the pair have already contacted Barcelona with the aim of opening talks to sign Rafinha.
The 25-year-old made 18 appearances for Inter during the course of his loan spell at the San Siro, scoring two goals and providing three assists for his team-mates.
Rafinha, who came up through the youth ranks at the Camp Nou, has made 79 appearances for the Catalan giants.