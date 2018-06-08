Arsenal Firm Up Interest In Everton Target Lucas Torreira, Talks Under Way

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have firmed up their interest in Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who has also been linked with Everton, and have started talks to take him to the Emirates Stadium.



Napoli have been looking at Torreira as a potential replacement for Jorginho, who is expected to sign for Manchester City.











The midfielder's release clause is set at €25m, but Napoli have been trying to work out a schedule of payments with Sampdoria to avoid having to pay the sum in one go.



But they now have serious competition for Torreira as, according to Sky Italia, Arsenal have burst into the race.





The Gunners are firm fans of the midfielder and have started negotiations in an effort to take him to London.