XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 15:24 BST

Arsenal Firm Up Interest In Everton Target Lucas Torreira, Talks Under Way

 




Arsenal have firmed up their interest in Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who has also been linked with Everton, and have started talks to take him to the Emirates Stadium. 

Napoli have been looking at Torreira as a potential replacement for Jorginho, who is expected to sign for Manchester City.




The midfielder's release clause is set at €25m, but Napoli have been trying to work out a schedule of payments with Sampdoria to avoid having to pay the sum in one go.

But they now have serious competition for Torreira as, according to Sky Italia, Arsenal have burst into the race.
 


The Gunners are firm fans of the midfielder and have started negotiations in an effort to take him to London.

It is not clear whether Arsenal are aiming to pay Torriera's clause or work out a deal with Sampdoria.

Demands from the midfielder's agents are also claimed to be high and no agreement has been reached.

Napoli still want Torreira and the player's agent has asked for time until 15th June to assess the offers for his client.
 