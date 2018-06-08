Arsenal Without Agreement With Serie A Star’s Representatives

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal do not yet have an agreement with Lucas Torreira, despite having opened talks to sign him from Sampdoria.



The midfielder is wanted by Napoli, who are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Jorginho, a player who has been tipped for a switch to Manchester City.











But they face serious opposition from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal.



Torreira has a €25m release clause, though Sampdoria want a higher amount spread over several years than just the one-off lump sum.





While Arsenal could activate the clause, they do not have any agreement in place with the player on personal terms, according to Sky Italia.