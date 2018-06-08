XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/06/2018 - 23:07 BST

Arsenal Without Agreement With Serie A Star’s Representatives

 




Arsenal do not yet have an agreement with Lucas Torreira, despite having opened talks to sign him from Sampdoria. 

The midfielder is wanted by Napoli, who are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Jorginho, a player who has been tipped for a switch to Manchester City.




But they face serious opposition from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal.

Torreira has a €25m release clause, though Sampdoria want a higher amount spread over several years than just the one-off lump sum.
 


While Arsenal could activate the clause, they do not have any agreement in place with the player on personal terms, according to Sky Italia.

Torreira's agent has asked for a further week to run the rule over the options in front of his client.

It is unclear whether Torreira favours remaining in Italy by completing a move to Napoli, or is excited by the chance to join the Unai Emery era at Arsenal this summer.
 