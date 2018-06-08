Can’t Talk About It Now – Liverpool Wing Target Coy On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool wing target Goncalo Guedes is unwilling to let transfer talk distract him in the lead up to the World Cup.



The 21-year-old spent the season on loan in La Liga with Valencia and his parent club Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sell as they seek to balance the books.











Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with wanting Guedes, but the winger wants to remain focused on the World Cup, where he will turn out for Portugal.



Pressed on his future, Guedes told reporters: "I cannot talk about my club.





"I am totally focused on the national team", he added.