X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/06/2018 - 14:38 BST

Can’t Talk About It Now – Liverpool Wing Target Coy On Future

 




Liverpool wing target Goncalo Guedes is unwilling to let transfer talk distract him in the lead up to the World Cup. 

The 21-year-old spent the season on loan in La Liga with Valencia and his parent club Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sell as they seek to balance the books.




Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with wanting Guedes, but the winger wants to remain focused on the World Cup, where he will turn out for Portugal.

Pressed on his future, Guedes told reporters: "I cannot talk about my club.
 


"I am totally focused on the national team", he added.

Guedes made 33 appearances in La Liga for Valencia last season, scoring five goals for the club in the process.

PSG will hope that a good World Cup for the winger could bring a host of clubs to the negotiating table as they look to realise the highest possible price.

The French champions paid Benfica a fee of €30m to sign Guedes in the summer of 2017.
 