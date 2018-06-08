Claim From Italy: Serie A Star’s Agents Believes Manchester City Losing Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





The entourage of Napoli midfielder Jorginho believe Manchester City are considering other options in the market after struggling to break the deadlock with the Serie A giants for their client's signature.



Jorginho has been Pep Guardiola’s priority summer target and the player is also prepared to move to Manchester City, which has led to his agent thrashing out personal terms with the Premier League champions.











But Manchester City have found Napoli to be tough customers to deal with and negotiations between the two clubs are believed to have hit a brick wall as the Serie A giants are not willing to lower their financial terms.



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has rejected two offers from the blue side of Manchester and has made it clear he wants €60m in cash before he agrees to sell his star midfielder.





Jorginho’s agent met with Manchester City officials on Thursday to find a way to break the deadlock, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Premier League champions are now looking at other options.

It has been claimed that the midfielder’s entourage left the meet with Manchester City with the feeling that the club are gradually cooling their interest in Jorginho.



Manchester City are not keen to meet De Laurentiis’ financial demands and are now looking at other options in the market.



And there are suggestions that they have already opened tracks that lead to Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

