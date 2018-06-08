Did Fabian Delph Give Leeds Salute – Whites Fans React To Midfielder’s Elland Road Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United man Fabian Delph, who featured in England's win over Costa Rica, has admitted he would like to play at Elland Road every week, thereby melting the hearts of the Whites faithful.



Over 36,000 fans packed into the Leeds' home ground and Delph played the entire 90 minutes on familiar territory.











Twitter user and Leeds fan Sam Patton, wasn't at his usual seat, but he thought it was 'pretty epic', while Chris Neal was happy with the atmosphere inside the stadium.



Great atmosphere at Elland Road last night and a decent performance from a young team. Looking forward to the World Cup kicking off next week! #England #lufc — Chris Neal (@cgsneal) June 8, 2018



Delph said after the match: "I'd like to play here every week", and Jay weighed in on that.



Meanwhile, Craig who got 'goosebumps', became nostalgic and urged on the club to get back into the top division.



Last night when the national anthem started “goosebumps” I remember that feeling at Elland Road when every games started in the Premier League and want it back. #lufc @lufc #mot come one Leeds. pic.twitter.com/9zQR2rdzGy — Craig (@CraigLUFC77) June 8, 2018

The current Manchester City player, who came up through the youth ranks at Leeds, admitted he would love to play in front of the fans at Elland Road every week.



Hailing Leeds, Delph said: "If it wasn't for Leeds United, I wouldn't be where I am today." AP is having a hard time with his heart, while Leeds till I die was wanted to know if wasn't the only one who saw Delph doing the Leeds salute.



Fabian Delph has ripped my heart out but is now gently caressing it on the floor. #lufc — AP (@1988AMP) June 8, 2018