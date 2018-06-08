XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 11:12 BST

Did Fabian Delph Give Leeds Salute – Whites Fans React To Midfielder’s Elland Road Comments

 




Former Leeds United man Fabian Delph, who featured in England's win over Costa Rica, has admitted he would like to play at Elland Road every week, thereby melting the hearts of the Whites faithful.

Over 36,000 fans packed into the Leeds' home ground and Delph played the entire 90 minutes on familiar territory.




Twitter user and Leeds fan Sam Patton, wasn't at his usual seat, but he thought it was 'pretty epic', while Chris Neal was happy with the atmosphere inside the stadium.
 

 


Delph said after the match: "I'd like to play here every week", and Jay weighed in on that.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Craig who got 'goosebumps', became nostalgic and urged on the club to get back into the top division.
 

 

The current Manchester City player, who came up through the youth ranks at Leeds, admitted he would love to play in front of the fans at Elland Road every week.

Hailing Leeds, Delph said: "If it wasn't for Leeds United, I wouldn't be where I am today." AP is having a hard time with his heart, while Leeds till I die was wanted to know if wasn't the only one who saw Delph doing the Leeds salute.
 

 

 

 

 

 