Disagreements Amongst Nabil Fekir’s Entourage Amid Liverpool Move

There have been disagreements amongst Nabil Fekir's entourage amid confusion over the attacking midfielder's proposed move to Liverpool, but it is still expected to go through.



It was claimed on Thursday night that Liverpool are close to signing Fekir and the deal could go through on Friday.











But despite suggestions Fekir has even undergone a medical with the Reds, Lyon have denied an agreement being in place to sell the attacking midfielder.



According to French daily Le Parisien, the deal is though all but done and would have already been completed if Liverpool had not requested further details on a point in the medical today.





It is claimed that Fekir's entourage have not provided the details requested and in recent days negotiations over the move were complicated by disagreements amongst the player's representatives.