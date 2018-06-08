XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 22:11 BST

Everton and Newcastle United Keen On Wantaway Dutch Hitman

 




Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Bas Dost, who is expected to leave the Portuguese club this summer.

The former Wolfsburg man is hopeful of finding a way out of the country in the summer transfer window, though he still has two years left on his present contract.




And the two Premier League sides are claimed to be interested, with Everton and Newcastle keen, according to Spanish daily Marca.

The former Dutch international joined the Portuguese outfit in August 2016 for a fee of €12m and has a €60m release clause in his contract.
 


Everton were amongst the clubs linked with a move for Dost in January, but the situation has since changed, with a change in management also being witnessed at Goodison Park.  

Now, along with the Toffees, Newcastle are also claimed to be keen.

Dost has managed a total of 90 appearances for Sporting Lisbon so far, scoring 70 goals and has set up 13 more for his team-mates.
 