Everton and Newcastle United Keen On Wantaway Dutch Hitman

Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Bas Dost, who is expected to leave the Portuguese club this summer.



The former Wolfsburg man is hopeful of finding a way out of the country in the summer transfer window, though he still has two years left on his present contract.











And the two Premier League sides are claimed to be interested, with Everton and Newcastle keen, according to Spanish daily Marca.



The former Dutch international joined the Portuguese outfit in August 2016 for a fee of €12m and has a €60m release clause in his contract.





Everton were amongst the clubs linked with a move for Dost in January, but the situation has since changed, with a change in management also being witnessed at Goodison Park.

Now, along with the Toffees, Newcastle are also claimed to be keen.



Dost has managed a total of 90 appearances for Sporting Lisbon so far, scoring 70 goals and has set up 13 more for his team-mates.

