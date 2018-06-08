Harry Kane Pens New Tottenham Hotspur Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with the club and is expected to stay at White Hart Lane until at least June 2024.



A product of Tottenham's youth academy, the England striker has been a revelation for the Lilywhites since establishing himself in the senior side.











The 24-year-old in fact became the club's leading goal scorer in the Premier League era recently, surpassing Teddy Sheringham's total of 97, and is among the few to score 100 league goals, in just 141 games.



Kane also went on to finish 2017 as the top goalscorer in European football with 56 goals for his club and country and in the process broke Alan Shearer's record for the most number of league goals in a calendar year.





Confirming the news Tottenham wrote on their official website: "We are delighted to announce that Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with the club, which will run until 2024."

Kane is a two-time winner of the Premier League Golden Boot award and was adjudged the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2015.



He scored a total of 41 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season, but missed out on the chance to win yet another Golden Boot award as Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah finished as the highest scorer.



