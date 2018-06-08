XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 15:18 BST

Harry Kane Pens New Tottenham Hotspur Contract

 




Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with the club and is expected to stay at White Hart Lane until at least June 2024.

A product of Tottenham's youth academy, the England striker has been a revelation for the Lilywhites since establishing himself in the senior side.




The 24-year-old in fact became the club's leading goal scorer in the Premier League era recently, surpassing Teddy Sheringham's total of 97, and is among the few to score 100 league goals, in just 141 games.

Kane also went on to finish 2017 as the top goalscorer in European football with 56 goals for his club and country and in the process broke Alan Shearer's record for the most number of league goals in a calendar year.
 


Confirming the news Tottenham wrote on their official website: "We are delighted to announce that Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with the club, which will run until 2024."  

Kane is a two-time winner of the Premier League Golden Boot award and was adjudged the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2015.

He scored a total of 41 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season, but missed out on the chance to win yet another Golden Boot award as Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah finished as the highest scorer.

 