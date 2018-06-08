I Am In Total Shock – Liverpool Fans React To Nabil Fekir Transfer Confusion

Follow @insidefutbol





Nabil Fekir reportedly had a medical with Liverpool on Thursday night, but with Lyon having denied claims a deal is done, Reds fans are confused over what is happening.



It was claimed on Thursday night that Fekir is on his way to Anfield and the English club moved swiftly as a Liverpool doctor flew to France to make sure the medical went through.











According to French radio station RMC, the midfielder did have a medical at the French national team's base at Clairefontaine, although Lyon have denied agreeing to sell Fekir. Twitter user Dean Cox aptly summed it up for Reds fans.



What's going on went to bed last night we basically signed fekir woke up this morning to news lyon saying it's BS and some saying he's failed a medical #LFC #FEKIR #FekirFriday — Dean cox (@Deankop1) June 8, 2018

Failed medical doesn't really add up. Fekir is in the French WC squad and has played all season. Sounds really strange #LFC — Markus (@markus_berg1) June 8, 2018



Meanwhile Lyon's official Twitter account issuing a statement of denial, which read: "The information on the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false. Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media about the transfer of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool."

Les informations sur le transfert de Nabil Fekir sont fausses.



L’Olympique Lyonnais dément catégoriquement les fausses informations diffusées par de nombreux médias au sujet du transfert de Nabil Fekir au club de Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/3Qa6zekRFo — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 8, 2018



Reds fan Jay feels embarassed at the whole situation, pointing out who the fanbase have not learnt from past mistakes.



I'm embarrassed by all the fellow #LFC fans raving about the Nabil Fekir signing before anything had been official announced. You'd think the fan base would've learnt from all the times we'd NOT signed Arda Turan or Marco Rues. — Jay (@TurboManDoll) June 8, 2018

Some Twitter users even pointed out how can a player who is in the French World Cup squad fail a medical due to a bad knee, with James McGrath weighing in on it.



While Mickel Nielsen went into overdrive with the F5 key, Rik Henderson is still in shock with not a single arrival from Southampton!



What is going on with this #Fekir transfer? Doesn’t make sense to me to fail a transfer medical, whilst with the French national team, one week from a World Cup? How could you fail it 🙉 #LFC — James McGrath (@James_McGrath_) June 8, 2018