XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 11:54 BST

I Am In Total Shock – Liverpool Fans React To Nabil Fekir Transfer Confusion

 




Nabil Fekir reportedly had a medical with Liverpool on Thursday night, but with Lyon having denied claims a deal is done, Reds fans are confused over what is happening.

It was claimed on Thursday night that Fekir is on his way to Anfield and the English club moved swiftly as a Liverpool doctor flew to France to make sure the medical went through.




According to French radio station RMC, the midfielder did have a medical at the French national team's base at Clairefontaine, although Lyon have denied agreeing to sell Fekir. Twitter user Dean Cox aptly summed it up for Reds fans.
 

 


Meanwhile Lyon's official Twitter account issuing a statement of denial, which read: "The information on the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false. Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media about the transfer of Nabil Fekir to Liverpool."

 

 

 


Reds fan Jay feels embarassed at the whole situation, pointing out who the fanbase have not learnt from past mistakes.
 

 

Some Twitter users even pointed out how can a player who is in the French World Cup squad fail a medical due to a bad knee, with James McGrath weighing in on it.

While Mickel Nielsen went into overdrive with the F5 key, Rik Henderson is still in shock with not a single arrival from Southampton!
 

 

 

 

 

 