Inter Locking Down Man City and Man Utd Target On New Contract

Inter have put speculation surrounding Manchester City and Manchester United linked Milan Skriniar’s future to bed by agreeing a new five-year contract with the player.



Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria last summer and has developed into one of the best young centre-backs in Italian football through his performances last season.











The Slovak’s impressive first season at Inter has led to speculation over his future as there have been suggestions some of the big wigs of European football have picked up on his development.



Barcelona are said to have been keeping tabs on him and Manchester United and Manchester City were linked with tabling big money offers with Inter for the 23-year-old defender.





Inter have been aware of the interest in Skriniar and have been working over a new contract for the player to keep his suitors at bay.

And according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have agreed terms on a fresh contract with the player’s representatives, which in turn has secured his future at the club.



It has been claimed Skriniar is set to sign a new five-year contract with Inter worth €2.2m per season, a significant rise from the €1.5m he is entitled to at the moment.



Inter are hopeful that the new deal will mean Skriniar will continue at the San Siro at least for the coming years.

