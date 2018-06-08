XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 22:20 BST

Inter Locking Down Man City and Man Utd Target On New Contract

 




Inter have put speculation surrounding Manchester City and Manchester United linked Milan Skriniar’s future to bed by agreeing a new five-year contract with the player.

Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria last summer and has developed into one of the best young centre-backs in Italian football through his performances last season.




The Slovak’s impressive first season at Inter has led to speculation over his future as there have been suggestions some of the big wigs of European football have picked up on his development.

Barcelona are said to have been keeping tabs on him and Manchester United and Manchester City were linked with tabling big money offers with Inter for the 23-year-old defender.
 


Inter have been aware of the interest in Skriniar and have been working over a new contract for the player to keep his suitors at bay.  

And according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have agreed terms on a fresh contract with the player’s representatives, which in turn has secured his future at the club.

It has been claimed Skriniar is set to sign a new five-year contract with Inter worth €2.2m per season, a significant rise from the €1.5m he is entitled to at the moment.

Inter are hopeful that the new deal will mean Skriniar will continue at the San Siro at least for the coming years.
 