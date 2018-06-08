Leeds United Facing Make-or-break Weekend In Marcelo Bielsa Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United face a make or break weekend in their bid to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach.



The Whites are in talks with the legendary Argentine tactician as they bid to tempt him to shape a promotion charge at Elland Road next season.











Bielsa is taking Leeds' approach seriously and has been analysing the players currently at the club while making sure the Yorkshire outfit represent a good fit.



Leeds had been hoping to conclude talks by the end of the week, but they are now heading into what is a crucial weekend.





Bielsa is, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, to review all aspects of Leeds' offer before the end of the weekend.