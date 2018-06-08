XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 21:33 BST

Leeds United Facing Make-or-break Weekend In Marcelo Bielsa Chase

 




Leeds United face a make or break weekend in their bid to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach. 

The Whites are in talks with the legendary Argentine tactician as they bid to tempt him to shape a promotion charge at Elland Road next season.




Bielsa is taking Leeds' approach seriously and has been analysing the players currently at the club while making sure the Yorkshire outfit represent a good fit.

Leeds had been hoping to conclude talks by the end of the week, but they are now heading into what is a crucial weekend.
 


Bielsa is, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, to review all aspects of Leeds' offer before the end of the weekend.

As such, Leeds should know by early next week whether they have done enough to persuade him to manage in English football's second tier.

The Whites are also eyeing other options and have sounded out current Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce.
 