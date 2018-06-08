Leeds United Likely To Miss Self-Imposed Deadline On Marcelo Bielsa Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United were keen to reach an agreement to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach by the end of this week.



The Whites have been in talks with the legendary Argentine coach over the course of the week as they look to tempt him to take the vacant managerial role at Elland Road.











Leeds have been without a head coach since sacking Paul Heckingbottom at the start of the month and with pre-season looming in two weeks' time, they are eager to get a new man on board.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds wanted to conclude negotiations with Bielsa by the end of this week.





They are now set to miss their own deadline, but will not call off talks as they try to convince Bielsa to take over.