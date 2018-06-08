XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/06/2018 - 14:22 BST

Leeds United Talks With Marcelo Bielsa Haven’t Collapsed Despite Steve Bruce Approach

 




Leeds United's attempt to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach has not fallen through, despite it emerging the Whites have approached Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce. 

The Elland Road outfit have been holding talks with Bielsa after sacking Paul Heckingbottom as head coach, but the going has been slow in convincing the Argentine to take the job.




Bielsa is analysing the Leeds squad and is likely to want a number of guarantees and his terms fully meeting before he agrees to jump into Championship management.

Leeds have made a discreet approach to see whether Aston Villa boss Bruce would be interested in entering into talks.
 


And the news led to worries that discussions for Bielsa to become Leeds boss may have collapsed.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, talks are still going on with Bielsa as Leeds attempt to put him in charge of the side for the forthcoming campaign.

Leeds slumped to a 13th place finish last season after coming seventh the previous campaign in what was a big blow for Andrea Radrizzani in his first season as chairman.

The club are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, but it remains to be seen who their head coach is.
 