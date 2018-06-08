Leeds United Talks With Marcelo Bielsa Haven’t Collapsed Despite Steve Bruce Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's attempt to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach has not fallen through, despite it emerging the Whites have approached Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce.



The Elland Road outfit have been holding talks with Bielsa after sacking Paul Heckingbottom as head coach, but the going has been slow in convincing the Argentine to take the job.











Bielsa is analysing the Leeds squad and is likely to want a number of guarantees and his terms fully meeting before he agrees to jump into Championship management.



Leeds have made a discreet approach to see whether Aston Villa boss Bruce would be interested in entering into talks.





And the news led to worries that discussions for Bielsa to become Leeds boss may have collapsed.