XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 11:01 BST

Manchester City Fail With Another Bid For Jorginho As Napoli Take Hard Line Stance

 




Napoli have rejected Manchester City’s player plus cash deal for Jorginho and have made it clear that they will only accept a cash offer for the midfielder.

The 26-year-old Italian is Pep Guardiola’s priority midfield target for the summer and Manchester City have already agreed personal terms on a contract with the player’s agent.




However, negotiations with Napoli have been a lot more difficult as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been in no mood to offer any discounts.

He rejected Manchester City’s initial €45m offer for the player and it has been claimed that another bid from the Premier League champions has been returned to sender.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have rejected Manchester City’s offer of €53m and the opportunity to sign 21-year-old midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.  

There were suggestions that Napoli could have considered taking up the offer as Carlo Ancelotti likes the young Manchester City midfielder, but it seems the deal was a no go from the start.

De Laurentiis has no intention of accepting a less favourable cash offer and has demanded Manchester City match their €60m asking price for Jorginho.

It remains to be seen if Manchester City are ready to go the extra mile for the midfielder or walk away to pursue other targets.
 