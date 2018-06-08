Manchester City Fail With Another Bid For Jorginho As Napoli Take Hard Line Stance

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have rejected Manchester City’s player plus cash deal for Jorginho and have made it clear that they will only accept a cash offer for the midfielder.



The 26-year-old Italian is Pep Guardiola’s priority midfield target for the summer and Manchester City have already agreed personal terms on a contract with the player’s agent.











However, negotiations with Napoli have been a lot more difficult as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been in no mood to offer any discounts.



He rejected Manchester City’s initial €45m offer for the player and it has been claimed that another bid from the Premier League champions has been returned to sender.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have rejected Manchester City’s offer of €53m and the opportunity to sign 21-year-old midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.

There were suggestions that Napoli could have considered taking up the offer as Carlo Ancelotti likes the young Manchester City midfielder, but it seems the deal was a no go from the start.



De Laurentiis has no intention of accepting a less favourable cash offer and has demanded Manchester City match their €60m asking price for Jorginho.



It remains to be seen if Manchester City are ready to go the extra mile for the midfielder or walk away to pursue other targets.

