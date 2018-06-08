Manchester City Target Seals Permanent Move To Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City target Douglas Costa has sealed a permanent move to Juventus from Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of €40m.



The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at the Italian club after Bayern Munich agreed a deal worth €6m with the option to make the deal permanent with an additional €40m payment.











In the one year he has played in Italy, the winger has featured in 47 games, scoring six goals and has just as importantly set up 14 more for his team-mates.



Premier League champions Manchester City were recently linked with wanting Costa, but it appears his future lies in remaining in Turin.





The Citizens were claimed to have lodged an offer of €80m, double the figure that Juventus ultimately paid to secure his services.

Costa will now get ready to embark upon his permanent spell at Juventus..



The former Shakhtar Donetsk player has put pen-to-paper to a four-year contract at Juventus.

