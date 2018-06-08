Manchester United Linked Serie A Striker Decides Not To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic is prepared to continue at Juventus despite interest from the Premier League this summer.



The veteran striker still has two years left to run on his Juventus contract, but the Croat has been considering his future at the club during the ongoing window.











A versatile attacker, who can play across the forward line, the big Croat has been on the radar of several clubs and there were suggestions that he could decide to leave Juventus.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been a fan and the club have been reportedly considering taking him to England this summer to add more experience to their attack.





However, it seems interest from the Premier League giants is unlikely to deter Mandzukic, as according to Gazzetta dello Sport, he has decided to stay at Juventus.

With Massimiliano Allegri certain to continue as Juventus coach, the Croat has also decided to continue at the Italian champions despite interest from big clubs.



Mandzukic feels settled at Juventus and the interest from the Premier League has failed to entice him enough to leave Turin and move to a different league and country.



He has netted 22 goals and provided 14 assists in 93 appearances for the club thus far.

