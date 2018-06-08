Marcelo Bielsa Analysing Leeds United Squad As Whites Wait For Head Coach Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has been taking stock of Leeds United’s current squad ahead of potentially accepting an offer to become their new head coach.



Leeds have been locked in talks with Bielsa’s representatives since last week as the Whites continue to push and land an ambitious appointment this summer.











The Argentine’s wage demands are expected to be a problem for Leeds as he earned close to £8m per year in his last job at Lille, but negotiations have been progressing in the right direction.



Leeds are hopeful of reaching an agreement soon, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa is also doing a lot of homework before he agrees to move to Elland Road.





The legendary Argentine coach has been closely studying the Leeds squad and has been making his own assessments ahead of potentially taking charge of them this summer.

Bielsa is expected to ask for significant funds to improve the squad and take them up to the next level in order to compete for promotion next season in the Championship.



He has not yet signed off on a contract with the Whites and a number of details need to be ironed out before the Argentine agrees to become the next Leeds head coach.

