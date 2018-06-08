Nabil Fekir Passes Liverpool Medical But Lyon Deny Deal Done Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





A Liverpool doctor oversaw a medical for Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir in the French national team’s facilities on Thursday night, it has been claimed.



It emerged on Thursday night that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for the Lyon star and the Frenchman will be undergoing a medical with the Reds today.











But it seems the Merseyside giants have moved swiftly and a Liverpool doctor flew to France to make sure Fekir underwent a medical with the Reds.



And according to French radio station RMC, the attacking midfielder did undergo medical checks overseen by the Liverpool doctor in the French national team’s base at Clairefontaine.





The midfielder has agreed to a move to Anfield and Liverpool have thrashed out personal terms with the player’s representatives over a proposed move for the Frenchman.

However, Lyon have come out fighting regarding the speculation surrounding Fekir’s future and denied all the rumours circulating regarding the French attacking midfielder.



It has been claimed that a definite agreement between the two clubs is still missing and this saga could drag on a bit longer if Lyon choose to play hardball.



Fekir is waiting for the two clubs to sort out a fee, but he has already completed a medical with Liverpool.

