Paul Pogba Return Would Make Me Very Happy, Juventus Star Admits

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has admitted he would welcome the prospect of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba rejoining the Italian side in the future.



Frenchman Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a then record fee in the summer of 2016 after spending four seasons at the Italian club.











Dybala was just 12 months into his stay at Juventus when Pogba left, though he insists that he still maintains a very good relationship with his former team-mate.



Pogba found his chances limited under Jose Mourinho in the final stages of last season, with reports suggesting that the midfielder was not happy with the way he was being asked to play by the Portuguese, and Juventus have since kept their eyes open to the situation and could be ready to pounce whenever they sense an opportunity.





"Feeling that Paul could return makes me very happy", Pogba told Tyc Sports.

"We could stop making video calls and train together.



"I maintained a good relationship with Paul even after his departure for England.



"I had a very good chemistry with him on the pitch."



Pogba has made a total of 95 appearances for Manchester United, in which he has scored 15 goals and has set up 18 more for his team-mates.

