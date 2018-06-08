Rangers Confirm Two Pre-Season Friendlies

Follow @insidefutbol





Scottish giants Rangers have announced that they will play host to Bury and Wigan in two pre-season friendlies starting next month as Steven Gerrard assess his squad.



The Liverpool legend has taken over at Ibrox and has already started the process of strengthening the squad for the upcoming season with Ovie Ejaria joining the Gers from Liverpool on loan recently.











While the process of recruitment continues, Gerrard will see the friendlies as ideal opportunities to assess the strengths and weakness areas of the side.



The first of the two friendlies, against Bury, will be played on 6th July ahead of the club's return to European football the following Thursday.





The second against Wigan will be on 29th July, just a week before the Scottish Premiership kicks off on the weekend of 4th August.

Neither of the two sides have faced Rangers previously, but both will represent important fixtures as Gerrard looks to fine tune his team.



The 38-year-old will take his squad to Spain for a pre-season training camp when the players report back for duty after their summer holidays.

