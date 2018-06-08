XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/06/2018 - 21:49 BST

Serie A Side In Pole Position To Sign Leeds United Target

 




Serie A outfit Genoa are in pole position to sign Leeds United target Leo Stulac, who has also been linked with a move to Bologna.

The 23-year-old is on the books at Serie B side Venezia and is currently helping the club as they try to gain promotion to Serie A as his team take part in the playoffs.




Stulac has impressed with his performances for Filippo Inzaghi's team and has in the process attracted the interest of a number of clubs both in Italy as well as in England.

Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti is confident that his team are leading the race to sign the youngster, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, though a deal is yet to be finalised.
 


Venezia on the other hand are also keeping their fingers crossed as they wish to keep hold of the talent, though their chances will largely depend on their promotion to the top division.  

Stulac, who joined Venezia in 2016, has managed 23 appearances for the club this term, scoring seven goals and has provided his team-mates with four assists.

The midfielder's pursuers Leeds are waiting to appoint a new head coach after they sacked Paul Heckingbottom last week.
 