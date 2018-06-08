XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/06/2018 - 14:01 BST

Steve Bruce Yet To Respond To Leeds United After Whites Make Approach

 




Leeds United have approached Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce to see whether he is interested in the managerial post at Elland Road, according to the Telegraph

The Whites have been locked in talks with Marcelo Bielsa about taking over, but the Argentine has yet to sign off on a contract and discussions are continuing to drag on.




Bruce led Aston Villa to the Championship playoff final, where his side lost to Fulham, but his chances of mounting another promotion push could be damaged by the Villa Park club's financial turmoil.

Leeds have spied an opportunity and have approached Bruce through intermediaries to discover whether he would like to hold talks about becoming their new head coach.
 


It is claimed that Bruce has yet to give an answer to Leeds as he seeks to assess the situation at Villa Park.

Bruce will want to know the full extent of the financial difficulties as he weighs up whether he would like to speak to Leeds.

While the Whites are keen to appoint Bielsa, there are growing worries about if he is prepared to manage in the Championship.
 