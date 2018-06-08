West Ham Wing Target Yacine Brahimi Won’t Dispel Move Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi has remained coy over his future at the club amidst interest from West Ham this summer.



The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese giants since he arrived from Granada in 2014 and has played a major role in their success in the last few years.











He has regularly been linked with a move away from Porto in the last few years but the club have managed to hold on to him despite interest from major European clubs.



However, he has only a year left on his contract with the club and there are suggestions that with West Ham keen to sign him, he could finally leave Porto this summer.





Brahimi insisted that he is happy at Porto and believes with Sergio Conceicao extending his stay as the club’s coach, the Portuguese giants are prepared for more success.

But he remained non-committal when asked about his future at the club.



The winger was quoted as saying by Mais Futebol: “I am part of the club, I have a contract and I believe that for Porto it is of great happiness that Conceicao has signed a new contract.



“He has done a lot of good work and I think we can do great things.”



When asked to clarify his future, the 28-year-old said: “As I said, I have a year left on my contract.”

