X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/06/2018 - 21:55 BST

Ajax In Talks With Top Clubs Over Selling Tottenham Target But Only On One Condition

 




Ajax have been in talks with a number of top European clubs about selling defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, but on one condition. 

The 18-year-old centre-back has turned heads with his progress at the Dutch giants and is also now an established Netherlands international.




De Ligt has admirers in the shape of Tottenham, while Italian champions Juventus are also keen on securing his services.

Ajax are not deaf to the fact that their defender is a wanted man and are adopting a realistic approach when it comes to his future.
 


Indeed, according to journalist Mike Verweij on Dutch TV channel AT5, Ajax have been in discussions with a number of top European clubs over De Ligt.

Ajax are considering selling the teenager this summer, but want to then be able to take him back on loan for up to two seasons.

De Ligt knows he is a wanted man, but he does not appear to be pushing for a switch.
 