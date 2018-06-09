XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2018 - 20:25 BST

Arsenal Pile Pressure On Napoli To Respond By Preparing To Activate Serie A Star’s Clause

 




Arsenal have signalled they will pay the €25m release clause of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, piling the pressure on Napoli to do the same. 

Napoli have been eyeing Torreira as a replacement for Jorginho, who could be on his way to Manchester City this summer.




But they have not been keen on paying €25m in one go to activate the midfielder's clause and have been trying to reach an agreement with Sampdoria to pay, potentially more money, over several years.

However, according to Sky Italia, Arsenal are ready to activate the clause in Torreira's contract.
 


The pressure is now on Napoli to quickly do the same or find an agreement with Sampdoria .

Napoli will then hope that they can convince Torreira, who has been relishing the chance to join the Azzurri, to snub interest from Arsenal.

Gunners boss Unai Emery wants Torreira at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal are likely to be able to offer the player a more lucrative package than Napoli.
 