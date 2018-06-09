Arsenal Pile Pressure On Napoli To Respond By Preparing To Activate Serie A Star’s Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have signalled they will pay the €25m release clause of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, piling the pressure on Napoli to do the same.



Napoli have been eyeing Torreira as a replacement for Jorginho, who could be on his way to Manchester City this summer.











But they have not been keen on paying €25m in one go to activate the midfielder's clause and have been trying to reach an agreement with Sampdoria to pay, potentially more money, over several years.



However, according to Sky Italia, Arsenal are ready to activate the clause in Torreira's contract.





The pressure is now on Napoli to quickly do the same or find an agreement with Sampdoria .