Barcelona Confident Of Signing Manchester United And Chelsea Target

Barcelona are still confident of signing Manchester United and Chelsea defensive target Clement Lenglet in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The French centre-back’s future at Sevilla is under consideration as a few big wigs of Europe are considering snaring him away from the club this summer.











Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old defender for months and have been in talks with his representatives over a move to the Nou Camp in the ongoing window.



Manchester United are also considering signing him and there are suggestions that Chelsea have also got in touch with Lenglet's representatives over a proposed move to England.





However, Barcelona remain confident of signing the Frenchman and according to Catalunya Radio, they have already agreed terms on a contract with the player’s representatives.

Lenglet has a €35m release clause in his contract with Sevilla and Barcelona are also willing to trigger it to take the centre-back to the Nou Camp this summer.



The Frenchman has promised Sevilla that he will take a final decision over his future by the end of the month.



The defender joined Sevilla from Nancy in January 2017 and has developed into one of the best young centre-backs in Spain.

