XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2018 - 12:13 BST

Besiktas Considering Summer Swoop For Sunderland Star

 




Besiktas are contemplating making a move for Sunderland loanee Wahbi Khazri, who is also on the radar of Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

Khazri, who spent last season on loan at Rennes, is not likely to return to Sunderland this summer after the Black Cats were relegated to the third tier of English football.




His impressive season in Ligue 1 has again turned him into a hot name in the transfer market and he has a contract offer on his table from Rennes to continue his adventure with the club.

Khazri is yet to make a final decision and is believed to be angling for a move to a Champions League club, with Monaco also believed to be considering signing the Tunisian.
 


And it seems there is more interest in the Sunderland star as according to Turkish daily Fanatik, Besiktas are pondering over making a move for the Tunisian attacker this summer.  

The Turkish giants are reviewing their transfer policy for the summer and it has been claimed Khazri has emerged as a possible target for the club ahead of next season.

Besiktas’ technical team are carrying out their assessments on the 27-year-old and the club will only look to open talks once they get the green signal from the concerned department.

However, there remains a real possibility that Khazri could be playing his football in Turkey next season.
 