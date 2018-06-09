XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2018 - 13:44 BST

Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director Indicates Business Could Be Done With Arsenal

 




Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has given a clear indication that his side would play ball if Arsenal put in a big bid for midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin. 

The Gunners have been linked with preparing an offer of €30m to take the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.




Gbamin only joined Mainz in 2016 from French club Lens, but has already set his sights on a move to a bigger club and it is claimed that he is planning a future switch to the Premier League.

For sporting director Schroder, Mainz partly attract players who know that the club will be ready to let them leave if lucrative offers are received.
 


He was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: "It is clear that such players [as Gbamin] arouse interest from larger clubs.

"As Mainz 05, we always have to be open to responding to lucrative offers.

"That is why we get the commitment from players with such potential."

If Arsenal do slap in a €30m bid for the midfielder it is rated as likely that Mainz will choose to cash in as such a sum would become their club record sale.

Arsenal have also been linked with another Mainz star in the shape of defender Abdou Diallo.
 