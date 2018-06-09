Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director Indicates Business Could Be Done With Arsenal

Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has given a clear indication that his side would play ball if Arsenal put in a big bid for midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
The Gunners have been linked with preparing an offer of €30m to take the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.
Gbamin only joined Mainz in 2016 from French club Lens, but has already set his sights on a move to a bigger club and it is claimed that he is planning a future switch to the Premier League.
For sporting director Schroder, Mainz partly attract players who know that the club will be ready to let them leave if lucrative offers are received.
He was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: "It is clear that such players [as Gbamin] arouse interest from larger clubs.
"As Mainz 05, we always have to be open to responding to lucrative offers.
"That is why we get the commitment from players with such potential."
If Arsenal do slap in a €30m bid for the midfielder it is rated as likely that Mainz will choose to cash in as such a sum would become their club record sale.
Arsenal have also been linked with another Mainz star in the shape of defender Abdou Diallo.