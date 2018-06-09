Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director Indicates Business Could Be Done With Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has given a clear indication that his side would play ball if Arsenal put in a big bid for midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.



The Gunners have been linked with preparing an offer of €30m to take the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.











Gbamin only joined Mainz in 2016 from French club Lens, but has already set his sights on a move to a bigger club and it is claimed that he is planning a future switch to the Premier League.



For sporting director Schroder, Mainz partly attract players who know that the club will be ready to let them leave if lucrative offers are received.





He was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: "It is clear that such players [as Gbamin] arouse interest from larger clubs.