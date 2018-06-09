Claim From France: Tottenham Hotspur To Fire Off Bid For Arsenal Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a concrete offer for Arsenal midfield target Morgan Sanson as his representatives prepare to meet Marseille to discuss his future at the club.



Sanson’s performances in Marseille’s run to the Europa League final last season have caught the eye of many observers and he has been linked with a move away from the French giants this summer.











There is real interest from the Premier League in the 23-year-old, with Arsenal and Tottenham leading the charge and while Chelsea are also keen, his agent recently said that he is not expecting the Blues to make a concrete move.



However, a concrete bid is on the cards from one of the north London clubs as it has been claimed Marseille are set to entertain an offer from one of Sanson’s suitors.





And according to French daily La Provence, Tottenham are the ones who are prepared to fire off a bid for the French midfielder and look to take him to England.

Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of Sanson and he is believed to have instructed the north Londoners to make their move for him as soon as possible.



In anticipation of an imminent bid, the player’s representatives have scheduled a meeting with the Marseille hierarchy to discuss their client’s future at the club.



Sanson was a near constant feature of Marseille’s team last season, racking up 53 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in the process.

