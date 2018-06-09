XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/06/2018 - 16:16 BST

Don’t Think He Meant He’ll Leave – Bundesliga Club’s Sporting Director On Tottenham Target’s Comments

 




VfB Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke has insisted that the club and Benjamin Pavard’s agent have planned for him to continue at the Mercedes-Benz Arena next season, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old centre-back’s performances last season have not gone unnoticed and a number of big names of Europe are lining up to snare him away from Stuttgart this summer.




Tottenham are plotting to take him to England in the ongoing window and there is also talk that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are considering wrestling him away from Stuttgart.

The Frenchman has fueled speculation over his future by recently admitting that he wants to play in the Champions League, but Reschke is not certain that the defender meant that he is keen to feature in Europe’s elite competition next season.
 


The Stuttgart sporting director insisted that the club have charted out a clear plan with the player’s representatives, which involved Pavard staying at the Mercedes-Benz Arena next season.  

“Pavard is obviously a player worthy of the Champions League”, Reschke was quoted as saying by German daily TZ.

“But I would put a question mark on whether that is already the case for next season.

“Actually, we had a clear plan with his agent, in which Stuttgart play an important role for the coming season.”

Pavard is part of France’s World Cup squad and an impressive showing in Russia could further fuel speculation over his future at Stuttgart.
 