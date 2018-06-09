XRegister
09/06/2018 - 12:56 BST

Dutch Giants Keeping Tottenham Flop In Mind In Event Star Leaves

 




PSV Eindhoven will consider making a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen if Luuk de Jong decides to leave this summer.

The 27-year-old striker scored 12 goals in PSV’s league title winning campaign last season and the club are not keen to lose the Dutchman in the ongoing window.




De Jong is being aggressively courted by Mexican outfit Club America, but for the moment, he is not yet convinced about moving to Mexico this summer.

PSV are trying hard to make sure De Jong continues playing for them next season, but they have a plan in place should he eventually decide to pack his bags in the coming weeks.
 


And according to the Eindhovens Dagblad, the Dutch champions will considering trying to sign Tottenham striker Janssen to replace the 27-year-old at the club.  

After just one season at Spurs, Janssen was shipped out to Fenerbahce last summer on a season-long loan deal, where he scored just four league goals in a campaign plague by ankle problems.

The Dutchman is not part of Tottenham’s plan going forward, but PSV are aware that the north London club would want to recoup as much of the €20m fee they paid to sign Janssen from AZ Alkmaar in 2016.

The striker has a contract until 2020 with Spurs.
 