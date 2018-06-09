XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/06/2018 - 14:05 BST

Further Signal Serie B Side Continue To Assume Striker Is Leeds United Bound

 




Italian Serie B side Carpi have opened talks over signing former Aston Villa striker Libor Kozak as a replacement for Jerry Mbakogu, who they expect to join Leeds United. 

The English club have an option to sign Mbakogu for a fee of around £3m which they must activate by the end of this month.




Carpi have continued to be confident that Mbakogu will be playing his football for Leeds next season and are looking to bring in a replacement.

They have eyes on several attackers but, according to Italian daily Gazzetta di Modena, have opened talks for Kozak.
 


The former Aston Villa man is currently on the books at another Serie B club in the shape of Bari, but his contract runs out this summer.

He struggled to nail down a regular spot at Bari last season, making just 15 Serie B appearances and scoring two goals.

But Carpi think that the Czech striker could be the right replacement for Mbakogu.

Leeds are not expected to make any signings however until they appoint a new head coach.
 