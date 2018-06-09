Huddersfield Town Prepare Move For Defender But Player Prefers France Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town are prepared to make an offer for Metz defender Moussa Niakhate, but the player wants to continue in France.



After an impressive first season in the Premier League, the Terriers are looking towards the summer window to further consolidate their positon in the top tier.











David Wagner is aware that a good defence will be important for their goal to remain in the Premier League and he has already taken up the option of signing Terence Kongolo on a club record deal following his impressive loan spell last season.



And the Yorkshire club are again looking in France for defensive solutions and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are interested in signing Metz centre-back Niakhate.





The 22-year-old centre-back is in demand after Metz being relegated from Ligue 1 and Huddersfield are looking to take him to England this summer.

It has been claimed that the club are prepared to make an offer for the player, but Niakhate is keen on continuing playing his football in France.



And the defender is expected to be more receptive offers from Ligue 1 clubs in the ongoing window.



The centre-back has a contract until 2021 with Metz, but the relegated club are expecting to lose him this summer.

