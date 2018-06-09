Inter Could Rekindle Interest In Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter could consider rekindling their interest in Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian, who is a target for Juventus.



Darmian has given his nod to a move to Juventus and there have been suggestions that he has also signed off on personal terms on a contract with the Italian champions.











However, Bianconeri have found it difficult to negotiate a fee with Manchester United and the two clubs are set to be far apart when it comes to the valuation of the right-back.



The deadlock in talks between Manchester United and Juventus has given space to other clubs to move into the negotiations and Napoli have reportedly tabled a bid for Darmian.





And it has been claimed that there could be more interest from Italian clubs in Darmian, as according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Inter could soon get into the mix for the defender.

Inter were interested in signing Darmian last summer and with the club not taking up the option of signing Joao Cancelo, they could rekindle their interest in the Manchester United star.



The former Torino defender has made up his mind about joining Juventus, but with them struggling to agree a fee with Manchester United, the Italian could soon be forced into considering other options.

